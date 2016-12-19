ACA Models’ Christmas party took place at Alibi, Belfast, and was hosted by Managing Director Alison Clarke. The glamorous event was attended by models, clients and friends, who enjoyed sumptuous cocktails on arrival and danced the night away. Five awards were given away on the night, which went to: Meagan Green (Female Model of the Year 2016), Dwayne Kerr (Male Model of the Year 2016), Courtney Cameron (New Face of the Year 2016), Lucy Stewart (Promotion Model of the Year 2016) and Emma Bonner (ACA Personality of the Year 2016).

