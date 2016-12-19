Christmas in the City Concert

The ‘Christmas in the City’ annual charity concert was held in the Europa Hotel, Belfast. This year, the festive evening featured performances by the Winchester Quiristers, Schola Cantorum and the Ulster Youth Orchestra. There were also special guest appearances from Elspeth Hanson from world-famous string quartet Bond, and host of musical theatre stars including Fra Fee, Colette Lennon, Karl McGuckin and Niamh Perry, with Conor Mitchell as Musical Supervisor. The sold-out event raised vital funds for local charities Marie Curie, SOS Bus NI and Angel Eyes.

