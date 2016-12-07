Drumbeg Residents’ Christmas Carol Service

Drumbeg Residents’ Association hosted the annual Christmas Carol Service at the Drumbeg Orange Hall on Tuesday 6th December. Reverend Willie Nixon, the Rector of the Parish Church, led the service with music for the evening provided by First Old Boys Silver Band and conductor Stephen Cairns. After the service had concluded the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, the Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE, switched on the Christmas tree lights. At the end of the evening the children were treated to a visit from Santa Claus who distributed gifts and plenty of festive cheer.