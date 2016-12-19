Jim Neilly reviews Stephen Ferris’s autobiography Man And Ball.

Committed and uncompromising: that’s how Stephen Ferris played rugby and his autobiography pulls no punches.

Man and Ball provides an insight into the career of one of Ulster’s greatest players of the professional era; a career cut short in the blazing summer of Ferris’s abilities due to a succession of ankle injuries, robbing rugby fans of a magnificent forward who represented Ulster, Ireland and The British and Irish Lions with distinction.

Staying free from injury is crucial in the life of any professional sportsperson and Ferris was more unfortunate than most of his team mates and it’s worth noting that Jamie Heaslip, with whom Ferris made his Irish debut in 2006 against the Pacific Islands, has gone on to be Ireland’s most capped back row forward, accumulating more than 80 caps for Ireland and the Lions, missing less than a handful of internationals through injury, with Ferris playing a meagre 35 games for Ireland over six seasons.

Ferris starts at the end, so to speak, detailing his final four games of rugby, all for his beloved Ulster, having been out of the game for seventeen months, during which time he had undergone three operations, ultimately unsuccessful, to solve an ongoing ankle problem.

I remember being at the microphone when his long-awaited return to playing brought the roar of the season at Ravenhill as, within a minute of taking the field as a replacement, he scooped up the Scarlets full-back and carried him twenty metres down the field, the strains of “There’s only one F in Ferris,” ringing around the ground.

A glorious return to top-flight rugby was anticipated but Ferris knew that his ankle was far from being close to adequate as he left the field and he struggled over the following few weeks before, following a conversation with surgeon Andy Adair, a former Ulster player himself, he had to bow to the inevitable.

His career was over. Ferris deals sensitively with the death of his older brother Andrew who was struck by a car and died from his injuries at just four years of age, and of the tragic loss of his young Ulster team mate, Nevin Spence who died, along with his father and brother, in a tragic accident on the family farm.

But it is his rugby career which began at Friends School, Lisburn that fascinates, from his first attendance at an Ulster game as a teenage spectator at Ravenhill to the very pinnacle of world rugby as he played for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in 2009.

A talented javelin thrower with titles at both Ulster and Irish Schools’ Championships, he recalls his decision not to stay at school for “A” levels, playing under-age rugby at Portadown before joining Dungannon, and progressing up the representative ladder with Irish Youths and playing at the Under 19 and Under 21 World Cups.

“Ferris deals honestly and graphically with his rise to the highest level of rugby.”

He recalls, with typical candour, his senior Ulster debut at Ravenhill in 2005, replacing the New Zealander Campbell Feather, some ten years his senior, for whom he had little time following a few training field verbal altercations, and the terror he experienced when, following his first cap against the Border Rievers in Scotland he had to walk down the team bus, singing a song of his choice while being whacked on the backside by the entire squad.

He celebrated his first Irish interprovincial cap with an appearance off the bench against Munster, playing in the final twenty minutes as Ulster held on to win as Ferris managed to incur the wrath of Ronan O’Gara, Denis Leamy and referee Alain Rolland, and a first Irish cap was inevitable with his selection for the game against the Pacific Islands in 2006, prompting a massive jump in salary.

He remembers telephoning his mother, screaming, “Mum, a hundred grand, a hundred grand, a HUNDRED GRAND! I’m twenty one years of age and I’m going to be earning a hundred grand!”, but he knew that the real work was only about to start.

Ferris deals honestly and graphically with his rise to the highest level of rugby, revisiting training-ground spats and dust-ups, one of which involved Paul O’Connell flattening Ferris’s Ulster team mate Ryan Caldwell, his elation in selection for the 2007 Irish World Cup squad and disappointment in not being selected for any of the games.

He recalls the 2008-09 season which saw Ireland win a first Grand Slam in sixty one years, selection for the Lions tour to South Africa and his clean sweep of trophies at the Ulster Rugby Awards Dinner which saw him win the Sports Personality, Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Club Player of the Year Awards.

He played only two games for the Lions in 2009, scoring spectacular tries against the Golden Lions and the Cheetahs and was a certainty for selection for the first test against the Springboks, but an innocuous training ground injury ended his tour before it had hardly begun and he confesses to being reduced to tears, as he was several months earlier in Cardiff when a broken finger just six minutes into the game saw him miss most of Ireland’s Grand Slam decider with Wales.

Ferris deals candidly with the court case involving himself and older brother David, his relationship with Ulster and Irish coaches, team mates and opponents, and presents a highly enjoyable insight into the life of a modern sportsman.

Well worth a read.