Jane Hardy chats to BBC World News anchor Annita McVeigh.

Newsreading is a serious business. We rely on people like BBC World News’ Northern Irish-born anchor Annita McVeigh not only to get it right but sometimes to sweeten the pill after we’ve tuned in to the latest Ebola update or a report on the chilling progress of Isis. Talking after she had co-presented the morning shift on air with Simon McCoy, the fortysomething sounds bright and a lot breezier than you would expect for somebody who gets up at 4.50am. “My background is hard news but the challenge when I came to presenting is to do everything from the serious stories to the lighter side. Some days it is relentlessly serious, but some days there’s a bit of humour like the pictures we enjoyed today with Carol Kirkwood who does the weather. There was a wonderful shot of a cat stretching and I wanted to crack a joke and say: ‘That’s what Simon does when he comes off air…’” Ever professional, she resisted the temptation.

Annita, who started watching news on television at home in Armagh at the precocious age of ten, won’t admit to being an adrenaline junkie. Yet she clearly enjoys the pressurised environment. “I work better with a deadline but funnily enough, if I’m up against it, I go really calm which is helpful with a breaking story. But I love the paciness in the studio when it’s fast and furious.”

Annita recalls getting information on the Boston marathon bombing down the wire when she was broadcasting on April 15 2013. She says now: “For quite a long time, there was scant information apart from the reports of the two explosions. We didn’t even know at that stage that there were fatalities, although logic dictacted with bombs in a tight space on a crowded course something bad had happened. So it was a case of telling the audience what we knew and repeating it for the people who’d just joined. It would be the wrong decision to move on to stories with more information as you know it’s significant but that’s the nature of rolling news.”

Detachment is sometimes hard won. As a mother of two, Annita says she finds it challenging when reporting on news items like the death of Baby Peter. “Absolutely, I do find it really difficult to sit there and absorb information (about those stories) when my natural instinct is to block it out and not listen to the horrible details.”

Annita now lives in leafy Hertfordshire with her husband Martin Read, a BBC manager, and her eight-year-old daughter and six year-old son. “It’s the old cliche but I met my husband at work. It was a fifth anniversary party for BBC News 24. We started talking, clicked and have been married for ten years.”

Apparently Annita caught the journalism bug early. “My parents didn’t push me into it, but I wrote for the school magazines and for the university paper when I studied at Queen’s. Then I worked at The Ulster Gazette and for the Tyrone Courier in Dungannon.” Freelance shifts at the BBC in Belfast followed and eventually they translated into a job. McVeigh worked on Newsline then became the BBC’s Ireland correspondent.

After that, serendipity stepped in. “A guy going back to London said I should try for a job there. I did, covered a maternity leave and stayed.” Annita recalls working with a whole roster of top news people including Dennis Murray, Tom Coulter and Seamus Kelters.

She says that she manages to get back to Northern Ireland several times a year. “They send me back to work on stories, for obvious reasons, two or three times a year, most recently to cover the Queen visiting the Crumlin Road Gaol. I hope I conveyed how amazing it was to see her walking down the prison corridor with Martin McGuinness on one side and Peter Robinson on the other.”

Christmas won’t be spent in Armagh as Annita’s mother May McVeigh now lives in a nursing home. “She has dementia and needs full time care but I went to see her a week ago and will take the children nearer Christmas. Over the holiday itself, we’ll stay at home and spend some time with Martin’s mother in the North-East. I’m an only child and I looked at homes for my mother near me in Hertfordshire but I consulted experts and they said familiarity is very important, even the sound of accents you know, for somebody in her condition. I have to tell you, though, it was the hardest decision I’ve ever made. But my mother is very contented there now and the staff are excellent.”

At home, Anita and Martin maintain certain Christmas traditions. “We both love Christmas and are like big kids. Where we live, it’s a real community so we have a Christmas tree outside which all the children decorate. Then they sing carols.” She adds that listening to her children amazes her. “They’re my English babies not like me or Martin, who’s not quite a Geordie.” In culinary terms, there is always one key ingredient in their late December feast, a Northern Irish Christmas pudding made by the Gilford baker who provided Annita’s wedding cake.

One perk of Annita’s job is interviewing celebrities, although she insists the people who really impress her are “ordinary people who find themselves in extraordinary circumstances”. Of course, certain A listers are fun and Annita says she loved interviewing Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, aka founding members of Blondie, earlier in the week. “That was a definite ‘wow’. They get on really comfortably with each other and you can tell they’re clearly great friends.” But the interviews that remain etched in the mind include one with Dr Louise Baxter who has been working with the Save the Children Fund to combat Ebola in West Africa. “She’d been treating Ebola victims in West Africa and was so eloquent, speaking about how easy it would be to grab hold of this disease with the right resources. The tragedy was that because of the scale it wasn’t always possible to help people in the way they could be helped. Asked if her family minded her going, she said ‘Yes, of course, but she felt as a doctor and human being she had to respond.’”

In terms of uplifting drama, Annita says she relished presenting the Olympics in 2012. “From the BBC’s studios on top of an East London tower block, overlooking the main stadium, we could hear the roar of the crowd. You might think when we’re not on air, presenters sit quietly studying their notes, but not on this occasion. Along with my colleagues I was shouting, punching the air and cheering on the athletes.”

Some people have good faces for radio, Annita McVeigh has a good face for television. But in a week when the BBC’s attitude towards women presenters in general, and older women in particular, was being discussed, she says she understands the issues. “Things are changing, although it’s true women are asked about childcare and not men, yet Martin’s very involved and hands-on. On looks, I think everybody has a duty to look presentable, but not in a distracting way. Do I feel pressure to look a certain way and spend ages thinking about my hair and what I’m wearing? Some time, yes, but not ages, although people may say I should spend a bit more time.”

With a demanding work and home life, relaxation can’t be easy. But Annita has one failsafe technique. “I love watching The Apprentice and shouting at the TV screen. Not at Lord Sugar, obviously, but at the contestants, I find it relaxing!”

There are things Annita McVeigh misses about home but her return trips compensate. “As Maxine Mawhinney says, when you come home you get lots of recognition. People come up to you all the time and they’re saying ‘You’re one of ours.’ When I’m working in Northern Ireland, I have to warn the producer to allow enough time for the friendly encounters. My husband is well travelled but when we met, he hadn’t been to Northern Ireland. He loved it immediately and said the people and warmth and welcome were special. That sums it up really.”