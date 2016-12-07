posted on December 7th, 2016
Hillsborough Family Win New VW Polo Match in Competition
One lucky family from Hillsborough won a prize of a lifetime in Smyth Patterson Department Store’s 80th Anniversary Competition. The competition was their biggest ever and ran from 15th September to 31st October, and the winners scooped a brand new VW Polo Match, worth £13,000! Colin Patterson, grandson of the founder, presented the keys to Stephen and Sharon Chambers, who were accompanied by their children Jessica and Elijah.