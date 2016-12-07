Local Food Producers Celebrated in Short Films

Local food producers from the Causeway Coast and Glens have been celebrated in a new series of short films. The aptly named ‘Foodie Films’ also showcase some of the region’s beautiful scenery, and have been developed as part of the NI Year of Food and Drink and were created specifically by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Tourism Team. The premiere of the films was attended by local food producers and representatives of all those involved in the production process, and was held in the Still Room Cinema at the Bushmills Inn.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey was also in attendance and she said, “It is fantastic to capture on camera the passion and skills of those involved in our local food industry. It is the range of locally created produce available in our Borough which I found to be the most remarkable – we are certainly leading the way in this regard”.

The three-minute films are presented by Sarah Travers, and they aim to give some insight into the processes behind local food production. They were filmed and produced by Alasdair McBroom and Stuart Brennan from Wolfhound Media, while the background music was generously supplied by John Paul McCorley and his band Amidships. The films will be used to display the Causeway Coast and Glens as a tourism destination which offers beautiful views and scrumptious food.