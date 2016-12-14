Lottery Winning Bin Man Delivers Christmas Cheer

Big-hearted Lottery winning bin man, Stephen Inglis who, together with Frank McCourt, won £70,000 on a National Lottery Scratchcard back in August this year, had a very special delivery for the children at Lagan Village Youth & Community Centre in Belfast. Stephen, more used to emptying bins, instead filled the hearts of almost 120 kids full of joy with a toy, he explained: “It was a special moment seeing the kids’ faces light up when they saw the sacks of toys arriving.”

The Lagan Village Youth and Community Group, which organises activities aimed at bringing the community together, received a £5k grant from the Big Lottery Fund for a Christmas street party to celebrate the diversity of the local area. George Newell, Founder of Lagan Village Youth & Community Centre, said: “Our aim is to offer a range of centre-based outreach programmes which help to ensure a wide range of people from the community get the opportunities to enhance their social and environmental wellbeing. The award from the Big Lottery Fund has enabled our entire community to get together and celebrate the year’s hard work with a fantastic Christmas wonderland!

“It is important to acknowledge all of the volunteers who help this community throughout the year. Their passion and selflessness makes such a difference to the families of this area. On behalf of myself, the kids and their parents, I’d also like to thank Stephen Inglis for coming along with so many gifts for the kids who will get hours of fun from them.”

Each week National Lottery players raise over £36 million for National Lottery projects across the UK. To date 500,000 grants have been awarded – an average of 160 projects in every neighbourhood.

To find out more about Lagan Village Youth & Community Centre please call 028 9045 6993.

To find out more about where National Lottery funding goes, visit: http://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/