‘Seven by Steve’ Launches at Canvas Gallery

Following a nine year break, Belfast based artist Steve Geary returns to his love of painting with the completion of the challenge of seven paintings in just seven weeks. A number of his original artworks are currently being displayed in the Stranmillis gallery Canvas, whilst each painting will be reproduced in limited-edition print runs that will be available to purchase. The various artworks are Steve’s visual interpretations and reactions to the events in modern society, and all the changes in current world affairs. ‘Candy Girl’ is an especially haunting image that is influenced by Mexican Day of the Dead celebrations, whilst ‘Bang’ is particularly striking in its juxtaposition of a gun and a dandelion; a message about the heavy handed approach by many world leaders.

Geary originally trained as a graphic designer and began painting, primarily with oils, almost fifteen years ago. His first solo exhibition took place in 2007, with his work being sold across Northern Ireland in galleries and through private commissions.

To view more of Steve’s work make sure you visit his website at, www.GearyArt.com.