‘Tis The Season

This month Ian Sansom explores why Christmas is not always a season to be jolly.

The weather has been unseasonably mild and there is as yet no sign of snow. We were still picking tomatoes in our veg patch in late September, our geraniums have only just turned, and we have managed to hold off on the heating for months. Sometimes early in the morning I go walking round the seafront. At 5am it is too early for joggers and dog walkers so usually it’s just me and the street cleaners of North Down Borough Council. Until just a couple of weeks ago I was out in shirt-sleeves and the street cleaners were in T-shirts underneath their high-vis jackets. It has been, without a doubt, the mildest year I can remember. It’s also been colder than ever.

T.S.Eliot’s famous poem ‘Journey of the Magi’ begins, ‘A cold coming we had of it’ and there has perhaps been no colder a coming than this year. Back in February there was the Russian intervention in Ukraine. Then there was the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, with all the passengers on board. The abduction of hundreds of girls in Nigeria. The rise of Islamic State in Iraq. The Syrian Civil War. South Sudan. Libya. The Central African Republic. The usual trouble in Israel and in Gaza. The scandal in Rotherham. Ebola in West Africa. Not to mention all the other everyday tragedies. By about July I had stopped listening to Radio 4 and Radio Ulster in the morning, and was listening instead to Radio 3. It’s better to wake up to Bach than with yet more bad news.

“It has been, without a doubt, the mildest year I can remember. It’s also been colder than ever. ”

Of course, some years are always better than others. There are those years when everything seems to work out right and there is much to celebrate. And there are those years when so many things seem to go wrong that we feel like giving up and canceling Christmas altogether – unless you’re someone like George Bernard Shaw, who felt like canceling Christmas every year. Christmas, according to Shaw, is ‘an atrocious institution’ when ‘every man may rifle his neighbour’s pockets under cover of a ghastly general pretence of festivity.’ Shaw was a Scrooge, a rancorous Dublin killjoy who loved Stalin and believed in eugenics. For Shaw, every Christmas was a bad Christmas. For the rest of us, there are good years and there are bad.

I remember one year, when the children were young and we all came down with a stomach upset at the same time. I didn’t bother with the turkey. I spent most of Christmas Day washing sheets. I remember another year, when we were living in London, returning home after visiting my parents on Boxing Day, with three children under five, to discover that the pipes had burst in our top-floor flat, bringing down the ceiling, and flooding our neighbours downstairs. (There’s an old Woody Allen joke – not only is there no God, try getting a plumber on a Sunday. Well, try getting a plumber on Boxing Day. We eventually found a Sikh in Southall who charged us double time.) And then there are the years when loved ones are no longer present and the toast to absent friends grows longer. Some years you get the diagnosis. Some years you’re clear. The Christmas card list grows smaller, the thank-you notes unnecessary.

In 1975 the Russian novelist Vladimir Nabokov published a story in the New Yorker magazine titled, simply, ‘Christmas’. The story concerns an old man named Slepstov, who lives alone in a big house somewhere in Russia. His son has recently died. It is Christmas Eve and the snow is thick outside. Slepstov thinks about his son, who – like Nabokov in real life – was a student of moths and butterflies, a lepidopterist. He studies his son’s collection of butterflies, their beautiful wings pinned down on the cork mounting board, ‘those spectacular Swallowtails, those dazzling Coppers and Blues, and the various Fritillaries’. Overwhelmed with sadness, Slepstov opens one of his son’s old collecting tins containing a wrinkled black cocoon. To his amazement, before his very eyes, a moth begins to emerge. ‘It had emerged from the chrysalid because a man overcome with grief had transferred a tin box to his warm room and the warmth had penetrated its taut leaf-and-silk envelope; it had awaited this moment so long, had collected its strength so tensely, and now, having broken out, it was slowly and miraculously expanding … under the impulse of tender, ravishing, almost human happiness.’

Merry Christmas. Happy Hanukkah. Good luck for 2015.