Belfast Burns Week Festival

The Ulster-Scots Agency recently launched a brand new festival to celebrate the birthday of Robert Burns. The festival took place in several venues across Belfast highlighting the links between Burns, his family and Ulster from the late 1700s to the present day.

One of the events held throughout the week featured Scottish Actor, Christopher Tait who performed his one man show ‘Robert Burns Live’ at the Mac Theatre in Belfast.

The celebrations continued with Hosford, a homeless project of East Belfast Mission and The Ulster-Scots Agency who held a Burns Night at Skainos Auditorium, Newtownards Road, Belfast. The event included Ulster-Scots music by traditional folk group, ‘Stonewall’, songs by the Turas Choir, dancing performances by Bright Lights Highland Dancers, highland bagpiping by Cameron Beggs and storytelling and ‘yarns’ of Rabbie Burns by local poet Jim McClean.

The Black Box in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter held a traditional lunch of haggis, neeps and tatties as part of the celebrations. The event featured piper Andy McGregor from the Ulster-Scots Juvenile who performed some tradition Scottish music. This was followed by Aaron Hickland who read a section of Robert Burns’ poetry, while singer/songwriter Hugh Jordan sang some famous Burns songs.