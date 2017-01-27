Cinemagic Dublin Search For Young Film Critics

The Dublin Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People is recruiting a film critic jury panels of 8-18 year olds from all over Ireland and Northern Ireland to watch and judge a series of films from around the world during for the 10th edition of the programme in May. The festival takes place from the 5th – 14th May and includes a number of opportunities to take part in workshops, masterclasses and new film screenings.

The young jury will enjoy a feast of films, learn how to review and critique and choose the winning films of the weekend. The festival encourages young people to meet other film fans from all around the world who have a passion for film and want to learn about the role of the film critic. As well as the weekend panels, the jury are invited to the festival’s gala opening night on 5th May to officially open the programme and get stuck into their role as film critics!

The juries are divided into three age groups and will meet from 10am-3pm each day:

8-11 year olds attend the CineSeekers Jury on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th May

12-14 year olds attend the CineFocus Jury on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th May

15-18 year olds attend the CineFocus Jury on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th May

Chris Shaw, Cinemagic Festival Programmer said “We are very much looking forward to our 10th Festival programme in Dublin. The young film critics’ jury offers film fans the chance to meet others with a similar passion, to discuss and debate, whilst expanding their understanding of the different genres of film. The critics, who are our future cinema-supporting audiences, will choose the winning films of the festival, so there is a significant and important task for the young people to undertake!”

To register to be part of a weekend of film fun just download a Dublin registration form from www.cinemagic.ie and return to Cinemagic, (Belfast admin address: 49 Botanic Ave, Belfast BT7 1JL) or email Claire@cinemagic.ie by 28thApril. The cost to participate is €10.00 per person payable once registered to confirm a place. The places are allocated on a first come first served basis. The jury weekends are a cross-border initiative.

The Dublin Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People takes place from 5th-14th May and includes an exciting array of new film screenings, workshops and masterclasses for young people aged 4-25. The full programme for the 2017 Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People will be announced in the coming weeks.