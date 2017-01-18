The first ever ‘Deck the Halls’ event was held in the Grace Hall, Dollingstown, hosted by local fashion expert and jewellery designer Melanie Bond. Collections by local designer Gordon Donaldson and stunning millinery by Marie-Claire Ferguson were also showcased on the evening, which was in aid of Love for Life.

Speaking about the event, Melanie Bond said: “Love for Life is an organisation who seek to influence change so that every young person values themselves, relationships and sex. I strongly identify with their values and wanted to support them as they raise funds to allow every post-primary school across Northern Ireland to benefit from their programmes. I am so thankful to everyone who made the evening such a huge success.”