“The Edit” At Atelier Design

Art Loves was thrilled to be involved in ‘The Edit’ – a unique lifestyle event hosted by Atelier Design which brought together interiors, fashion, art and design under one roof.

A stunning and opulent new interior design showroom in the heart of Belfast was revealed at the exclusive event, which was the perfect backdrop for the gorgeous paintings we chose to exhibit by Parisian artist Floria Otis-Rosimiro and John Kingerlee.

Atelier Design also partnered with Louise Scott Heatley from French Vintage Vie, Grainne Maher from The Vault and Muriel’s Cafe Bar to entertain their guests in their Georgian home at No.7 Wellington Place, Belfast.

French Vintage Vie showcased some delightful vintage French furniture, sourced by organizer extraordinaire Louise on a recent trip to France, the lovely Grainne Maher provided a mobile fashion show throughout the showroom showcasing a range of Irish independent label and her own signature millinery, and Muriel’s treated guests to hand made cocktails on arrival and throughout the evening.

Speaking at the launch, Victor Branco and James Fairley, Directors of Atelier Design said: “We are delighted to open yet another exciting and elegant interiors showroom space here in our newly refurbished Belfast city centre three storey home store. We continually strive to bring luxurious and exclusive furniture and home-ware brands to Ireland”

Atelier Design is a real hidden gem and is well worth a visit, even if it is just to sit in one of the beautiful chairs and pretend it is yours…just for a minute.