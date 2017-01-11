Fabulously Festive Fashion

It might have been cold outside but the atmosphere inside Bob & Berts was warm and festive for the Main Street, My Street Bangor Winter Fashion Night Out. The fashion event was hosted by Cool FM presenter, Rebecca McKinney and styled by local fashion expert, Cathy Martin. Ticket sales and ballot on the night supported the work on the NSPCC NI in their Childline 30th Anniversary year.

The Grand Final of Main Street, My Street’s biggest ever Facebook competition took place on the night as three lucky finalists were invited along to the show and to compete in a prize draw to select the lucky winner of the Trip to Berlin Christmas Markets courtesy of Oasis Travel. On the night, it was Victoria Coon who selected the lucky stocking containing the top prize. Victoria jets off with her husband to a two-night stay in Berlin in December. The style surprises and shopping continued after the show with several of the stores opening late and offering exclusive discounts and gifts for shoppers… a perfect end to a great night out!

Check out our February issue for more coverage of this event.