Holiday World Belfast Marks 25 Years of Travel Magic

The Belfast Telegraph Holiday World show is about to celebrate twenty-five years of bringing the world (almost!) to our doorsteps. When it opens for a weekend at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast on Friday 20 January, it will mark twenty-five years of showcasing vacations packed with value and variety to a travel-hungry public.

Much has changed in that quarter of a century, but the event remains firmly established as Northern Ireland’s favourite and best-attended celebration of all things travel-related.

Keeping the Belfast show on the road is Edmund Hourican, CEO of the family-owned Business Exhibitions which also has the hugely successful sister show, Holiday World Dublin, in its stable of exhibitions. He believes the secret of success lies in providing a world of travel options under a single roof.

“Visiting the Belfast Telegraph Holiday World show is a bit like stepping into the pages of a glossy travel brochure,” he says. “Whatever sort of travel you’re planning or dreaming about, you’re surrounded by inspiration and expertise. On a very practical level there is no better place to do instant price and value comparisons and many of our exhibitors will have special show-only deals on offer, plus chances to win some fantastic holidays and breaks”.

Major new names, attractions and entertainment will be joining long-time family favourites from home and abroad to add extra excitement to the 2017 event, filling the 6,000 square metres Titanic Exhibition Centre on Belfast’s Queen’s Road with excitement and expertise.

Sales Director Maureen Ledwith adds, “Northern Ireland is well known in the travel sector for its appetite for cruise and long-haul holidays; it seems people here are really prepared to invest in something special. We’ll be reflecting that with the dedicated Oasis Travel Cruise Pavilion which will feature its own lecture theatre hosting talks on every aspect of holidays afloat, from new-to-cruise to once-in-a-lifetime voyages. For those planning to combine romance with travel, Clubworld Travel’s Honeymoon & Weddings Destinations Pavilion will have that perfect something special, together with great ideas for romantic escapes.”

In addition to the varied and colourful attractions of the main show, there will also be a 50+Village, reflecting the growth and buying power of that market sector, showcasing options for those who have the leisure time and (having paid off their mortgages and waved goodbye to the kids!) the extra finances to enjoy increased travel.

The Caravan & Motorhome Show, always a glittering centrepiece of the annual event, will present show-goers with temptation almost beyond endurance, as they roll out some of the very latest in luxury models just off the international production lines. Maureen Ledwith says, “Northern Ireland holiday-makers have had a long-running love affair with caravans and motorhomes, seeing them as an investment in many years of family holidays. Whether they plan to park up in a favourite site or take to the road, holidaymakers with their eyes on a new caravan or motorhome are sure to be impressed with the incredible range at Titanic Exhibition Centre, plus we’ll have a vast range of camping holidays available right across Ireland, the UK, Europe and beyond. Choice is the name of the game.”

Holiday World will be staged at Titanic Exhibition Centre, situated on Queen’s Road in Titanic Quarter, close to Titanic Belfast and just opposite the Titanic Studios where the global hit fantasy series Game of Thrones is filmed.

The Belfast Telegraph Holiday World show will be open from 1pm – 6pm on Friday 20 January and from 11am – 5.30pm on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 January. Admission is £5 for adults; £4 for Senior Citizens and £3 for Students. A special Family Ticket gives admission for two adults and up to four children for £10.

To find out more visit holidayworldshow.com.