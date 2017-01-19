Its All About That Base!

For most, the pizza base, whether it’s thin, regular or thick, is crucial to the overall enjoyment of the pizza. Four Star Pizza’s freshly made pizza dough contains locally-sourced ingredients but the exact recipe is on a ‘knead’ to know ‘bases’.

The first Four Star Pizza store in Northern Ireland was opened in 1999 on Belfast’s Beersbridge Road and last month, after the opening of a new store in Bangor, this then brought the total here to 12, with other locations including Carrickfergus, Newry, Drumahoe, Derry, Armagh, Portstewart and Newtownabbey.