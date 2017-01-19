posted on January 19th, 2017
Its All About That Base!
When it comes to pizza, most of us are fairly flexible about the toppings we choose but what we place our cheese, salami, pepperoni or onions on is hallowed ground and can tip the balance of a ‘good’ pizza versus a ‘magnificent’ pizza.
“The art of making the perfect pizza dough isn’t as easy as you might think to get right. At Four Star Pizza we make our own pizza bases fresh, in store every single day. It is a mark of dedication to quality that sets us apart from everyone else in the market”, commented Brian. “To become a fully-fledged Four Star Pizza Doughologist takes five months of intensive training, kneading and mixing.”
For most, the pizza base, whether it’s thin, regular or thick, is crucial to the overall enjoyment of the pizza. Four Star Pizza’s freshly made pizza dough contains locally-sourced ingredients but the exact recipe is on a ‘knead’ to know ‘bases’.
The first Four Star Pizza store in Northern Ireland was opened in 1999 on Belfast’s Beersbridge Road and last month, after the opening of a new store in Bangor, this then brought the total here to 12, with other locations including Carrickfergus, Newry, Drumahoe, Derry, Armagh, Portstewart and Newtownabbey.
Anyone interested in a career with Four Star Pizza, whether you want to become a Doughologist or a franchisee, should email info@fourstarpizza.ie, for further details.