Falling For The Girl

Fans were thrilled to learn The Fall would return for a third, and final, chilling outing in the autumn. So was actress Niamh McGrady (31) who plays cop Danielle Ferrington. “Of course, nobody but nobody knows where the story will go next. But I’d like Danielle to be involved in the resolution, as she’s been there from the start and still feels responsible for the Sarah Kay thing…”

Niamh has recently returned from discussions about possible work in Los Angeles. Her trip coincided with the frenzied period known as “pilot season” when talent fills the city nicknamed Tinseltown, waiting to be spotted and cast in their very own TV remake of A Star is Born.

The city of dreams found favour with the Castlewellan born performer. “OMG, the pools and palm trees are incredible – and the weather. It was my first time in LA so I had to do the studio tour.” Niamh enthuses down the line, describing herself as a cheesy tourist. “When I went to Universal Studios, I saw Jaws, the model, and part of the studio the movie was filmed in, but I was quite devastated that the Jurassic Park ride was closed for repairs as it’s my favourite film. Partly because of Jeff Goldblum.” She says she even hiked up to pay homage to the famous Hollywood sign in the hills. “It’s quite a long hike and the letters are very big but they don’t light up.”

Still, the 14-metre high letters she describes represent the ultimate aim for this talented actress.

In a way, Niamh has already known significant peaks in her career. At 25, she was selected to play one of the three witches in what turned out to be a highly acclaimed production of Macbeth, starring Patrick Stewart as the murderous Scottish king. There are a couple of ways to go with the witches who chart Macbeth’s rise and fall – old crones or nubile harpies. Director Rupert Goold went for the latter, giving the wicked spells to youngish nurses-cum-witches as the production was set in an army hospital in a Russian war zone. Niamh explains: “It definitely wasn’t the old crones route. The role wasn’t easy to play and we rehearsed more than anybody except Patrick and Kate (Fleetwood, Lady Macbeth). It was what you’d call physical theatre, very modern and with lots of movement. There was disjointed music, and we called the predictions scene the witches’ rap.”

With her name up in lights on Broadway, Niamh was on top of the theatrical world aged only 25. Not only had the reviews in the demanding New York papers been glowing, Niamh was staying in a skyscraper on the level with the Empire State Building. Also, she got to rub shoulders with the great and the good. “Patrick was lovely, a real ensemble player, and socialised with everybody. We met his friends who came to see the show, including Kathleen Turner and Paul McCartney. McCartney was really lovely and spent a lot of time talking to me about his Irish roots.”

Anything seemed possible. Unfortunately, the next step didn’t come quickly and Ms McGrady went through quite a bit of toil and trouble to get there. She explains: “The whole cast thought after this, we’d do fine but I came back to London and nothing happened. The calls simply didn’t come, but that’s acting.”

So in a reverse Cinderella narrative, Niamh returned to waitressing. She says: “I had a job at a private members’ club in Soho. Of course, it was hard work and long hours but I had a wonderful, understanding boss who let me sneak off to auditions when I needed to. It was the perfect job for a young actress.” But at times, Niamh has admitted she felt let down and “humiliated” as after hitting a career high early, the plot wasn’t working out and she even had to do promotions on university campuses dressed as a princess coupled with an actor dressed as a teddy bear.

Within the year, though, Niamh McGrady landed her dream job on one of her favourite TV dramas, Holby City. She has said it was daunting going on set for the first time to bring nurse Mary Claire Carter to life. On the plus side, the youngish cast became a second family, and she enjoyed playing doctors and nurses with Dr Harry Tressler, aka actor and former Blake band member Jules Knight. “We’ve become great friends and I’ve enjoyed playing opposite him. We got to spend a lot of time together through the day and you become close, depending on the story line.” Modestly, Niamh notes that she’s had quite a lot of exposure as Claire in the months before her character headed off to America. That is understating it, with Harry maybe fathering a colleague’s baby then deciding Claire was the one and trying to stop her leaving. As Niamh puts it: “It was such hard work, all I could do was eat a bit of dinner at the end of the day as I was in every single scene. It was brilliant, but exhausting and when I came home, I knew I would get sick.” She did, but enjoyed being with her family over the holidays nonetheless.

Niamh’s large family are understandably proud of her success. Her profile is indicated by the fact she feels she doesn’t want to name her parents because of attention from fans. She adds that her siblings are a creative bunch and that brother Conor is a noted artist. “He was the first Irish artist to exhibit at the Whitney Museum of Art Biennial in New York and is now Dean at the Burren College of Art in County Clare.”

“Although Jamie Dornan is a handsome guy, he wouldn’t be my choice for Mr Grey.”

Niamh’s Castelewellan education included quite a few roles in school productions. And at St Malachy’s Primary School, she was selected at five to play the breeches role, Hansel, in Hansel and Gretel. “Yes, I was cross dressing at an early age! Wonderful Mrs Kane chose me above the boys in the class because

I had short hair and looked the part. I have vivid memories of my costume and what it was like being onstage and seeing people in the audience laugh.”

Yet Niamh McGrady also has vivid memories of being terrified before solos at school assembies. Stage fright has stalked her career and is something Niamh has had to learn to live with. “I’ve always suffered from stage fright and I remember once in primary school singing with the choir at Holy Communion and running outside to be sick. But however bad it’s been, I’ve never let it get in the way. If nerves control you, it’s a disaster but they can help the energy and sometimes you just have to have a little talk with yourself.” Of course, this kind of fear of performing in front of others lessens when she is on set for a film or TV role. “TV and film are easier as they’re more intimate. Although there can be upwards of 40 people on set watching (the acting), everybody is focused on their own job. Somebody’s looking at the lighting, the make-up, the moves, so you feel very relaxed. Yet stage work can be thrilling, when you’re in the zone.”

On set playing the role of gay cop PC Danielle Ferrington in The Fall, Niamh says she’s really enjoyed herself, partly because of sharing some great scenes with Gillian Anderson as Stella Gibson. “Gillian Anderson is brilliant at what she does, she’s compelling and you definitely learn a few things working with someone so super-established. Danielle came out to Gillian in the first series and being singled out as being special, talented, needed in some way was important (for the character).”

In terms of the darkness of The Fall, criticized in certain quarters for glamourizing violence against

women, Niamh has this to say. “There is a lot of dark stuff on TV now, but what everything boils down to is good storytelling. The Fall is dark but appealing and has this unique quality that you know who the killer is, so it becomes very psychological, but no, it’s not something you can watch alone.”

She’s also encountered Jamie Dornan, now famous for another role apart from oddly sympathetic serial killer Paul Spector.

“It’s funny, and I probably shouldn’t be saying this but although Jamie Dornan is a handsome guy, he wouldn’t be my choice for Mr Grey. He’s very down to earth and good craic but not a heartthrob, at least not for me. On set, though, I was really one of the lads. I would have gone to the pub and had a laugh at the end of the day. I haven’t seen Fifty Shades (of Grey) yet because I couldn’t persuade anyone to go with me and it would look strange to go alone, but I definitely want to.”

Now the stage fright is more or less conquered, Niamh McGrady is ready for anything. In her spare time, she relaxes by singing with a blues band, Dusty House Blues. She says she also has a boyfriend in London – “he’s a lovely man, not in the business which is a good thing but very understanding of what I do” – but would love to land a role in the States. Niamh would like to act in the sort of top TV or film shows America has been churning out recently as if on some superior showbiz production line. “Breaking Bad has me glued, then there’s Scandal. America is a real powerhouse but they can also be creative with things.” You can tell Niamh can’t wait to be part of it.