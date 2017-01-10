Kids Discovering Park Life This January

With the New Year just beginning, it’s the perfect time to get out and about and shake off those Christmas cobwebs! So parents are being encouraged to sign themselves and their children up to attend a number of Park Life Saturday clubs running in Belfast’s parks this January.

There are six free events taking place in parks across the city, it started last Saturday, 7 January, at Falls Park Pavilion where Experts were helping children discover which birds live in our parks. And participants had the opportunity to help their new feathered friends get through the cold winter months by making bird feeders with a special ingredient.

Councillor Matt Garrett, Chairperson of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities committee said: “Getting outside and away from computer screens is so beneficial for children and these Park Life events are a fantastic way for kids to learn about their environment, get some exercise and fresh air in our beautiful parks and make new friends. They’ve been hugely popular in the past, so I’d recommend booking early!”

The Park Life events are scheduled as follows:

Alderman Tommy Patton Park Bowling Pavilion Saturday 14 January 10am-11:30am

Tullycarnet Pavilion Saturday 14 January 10am-11:30am

Fullerton Park Pavilion Saturday 21 January 10am-11:30am

Botanic Gardens Bowling Pavilion Saturday 28 January 10am-11:30am

Woodvale Park Bowling Pavilion Saturday 28 January 10am-11:30am

Park Life events are free, but booking is essential. To book your place, e-mail parklife@belfastcity.gov.uk.

For more information on forthcoming events, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/parkevents