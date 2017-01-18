Malcolm Brodie Media Centre Opening

MALCOLM BRODIE MEDIA CENTRE OPENS AT NATIONAL FOOTBALL STADIUM

A specially commissioned display, which serves to honor the memory of sports journalist and legendary football writer Malcolm Brodie, was unveiled recently at the National Football Stadium, Windsor Park, Belfast.

The huge display on the wall of the new Malcolm Brodie Media Centre details the extensive career of the celebrated writer, who died at the age of 86 in January 2013. It was respectfully presented by Martin Lennon, managing director of O’Hare & McGovern, the main contractor for the £35m redevelopment scheme at the stadium. As Mr. Lennon described, “It’s a tribute to who Malcolm was and what he represented, and a reminder of where he came from, his achievements, the journalistic heights he reached and how he was held in high regard by so many colleagues.”

Mr. Brodie’s former colleagues from the Northern Ireland Sports Association, where he was a former president, were among the guests who heard Mr. Lennon reflect upon the contribution and achievements of the former Belfast Telegraph Sports Editor, and IFA Chief Executive Mr. Nelson articulated the thoughts of all who had gathered to celebrate the life and times of Mr. Brodie when he said,

“It’s fitting that the current generation, and the future generations of football writers will be filing their copy from a centre named in his honour.”

As part of this momentous event, the BBC’s Stephen Watson, current chairman of the Football Writers, conducted a question and answer session with one esteemed guest; Dame Mary Peters. Dame Mary was one of Mr. Brodie’s many longstanding close friends, as he headed up the fundraising campaign to develop the athletics track at Upper Malone, Belfast, which followed her Women’s pentathlon gold medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

In a room filled with the tales of Mr. Brodie’s friends, family and colleagues, it was easy to appreciate the impact which his personality and talent had upon the world of sports journalism. As the BBC’s Jackie Fullerton described, “He was a colossus in the world of journalism, respected and cherished in equal measure- a beacon of wisdom and professionalism,” and the interpretive display that was opened at this event is an appropriate reminder of his immense contribution to sports journalism for us all. Malcolm also established the Northern Ireland Soccer Yearbook (published by the Ulster Tatler Group) in 1964, and remained tirelessly involved with its production right up until his death in 2013.