Methody PTA Dinner

Riddel Hall, Stranmillis, was the venue for Methody PTA’s Annual Ladies Event. This year’s event was a Fashion Show by Una Rodden Couture and showcased other local designers. The show featured Methody sixth form girls modelling a selection of the outfits. The ladies took part in a game to win some amazing prizes and then carried on their evening catching up with old friends and making new ones.

