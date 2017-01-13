Cathy Martin

– CMPR and Belfast FASHIONWEEK Managing Director

How has your style changed over the years?



I am not sure it has changed much at all. I spent every summer in

my late teens and then most of my twenties living in France

or Italy, with a few American summers thrown in for good measure. I think I was very influenced by the classic styles of the

French and Italians, but also loved their ability to throw in a

statement accessory, or coat to jazz up an otherwise ‘safe’ look & provide a talking point. This is still prey much how I dress, twenty years on. I have become better at recycling clothes and sell a bit on eBay, or via re-sale events.

What are your wardrobe staples for autumn/winter?

I love a good coat and have many in my hall wardrobe, some of

which I have had for more than a decade. I tend to buy mostly classic shapes and colours which means they don’t date particularly badly.

Favourite designer or high street brand?

I love Victoria Beckham’s dresses – they are super feminine but also work a woman’s body to flatter it to its best. They’re definitely investment pieces. On the high street I adore Zara. After that, ASOS, M&S Autograph, TopShop, River Island are all good in their own way, but I am not loving the 1990s revival at the moment.

Do you have any style icons?

I like the usual Olivia Palermo and Jackie Kennedy for their classic and sometimes statement pieces – a look I would identify with – but I also love the style inspiration from young Emma Watson, she reallyiq evolving into her own taste, which is much more interesting than grungy Kate Moss for me.

Victor Branco

– Interior Designer and Director of Atelier-Design Belfast

How has your style changed over the years?

Over the years my style may has changed from a relaxed, smart/casual look to a more sharp tailored look but I always liked well designed, timeless and statement pieces especially

coats. A good pair of well fitted jeans have always been a ‘must have’ in my wardrobe and my latest obsession is my collection of bow ties!

Do you have any go-to items for autumn/winter

Definitely one of my wardrobe staples for this season is my navy Ted Baker Herringbone Peacoat Jacket paired with my slim cut Tommy Hilfiger jeans. For a more sophisticated and more of a

formal look my latest Simon Carter Suit with Calvin Klein overcoat always work a treat.

Favourite designer or high street brand?

My favourite designer is the very talented Portuguese designer Luis Buchinho. I love his prints and asymmetric clothing but unfortunately he only designs Women’s ware (ladies check out his website, it is to die for…). Tom Ford and Giorgio Armani are my favourite Mens wear designers. I like their clean and sophisticated cut. On the high street I am always drawn toTed Baker, Ralph Lauren and Massimo Dutti. The closest Massimo stores are in Dublin and London but then that’s always an excuse for a little weekend break every so often!

Do you have any style icons?

Daniel Craig, David Gandy and Nick Wooster. They are all elegant gents who are ageing very well and always look great and stylish in a suit!