NI youth ‘see clearly’ on alcohol

Risk Avoidance Danger Awareness Resource (RADAR) joins partners with Diageo to promote alcohol awareness amongst young people.

Alongside Diageo Northern Ireland, RADAR have announced a strategic new partnership aimed at raising awareness of the risks associated with underage drinking. The initial two year deal will focus on educating Key Stage 2 (9-11 year olds) and Key Stage 4 (14-16 year olds) visitors to the centre on the negative impact which the harmful use of alcohol can have upon the individual and the rest of society.

Sandra Leo, RADAR Centre Manager, states: “Every day is different at RADAR. From road, fire and water safety with a visiting school group to an interactive lesson with young drivers using our car simulator, our team of trained navigators deliver tailor-made sessions which bring learning to life.”

Tucked away in Sydenham Business Park, RADAR is an interactive learning facility which is re-shaping education for children and young people in Northern Ireland. The £1.8m centre, which opened its doors at the start of 2016, has already welcomed thousands of children onto its life-size street scene, and allowed them to benefit from state-of-the art educational resources.

www.radarni.co.uk