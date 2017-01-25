Official Opening For State-of-the-Art Olympia

The new Olympia was officially opened in Belfast recently, the state-of-the-art building offers the most modern and advanced leisure amenities as well as the first luxury Day Spa within such a public facility.

The new Olympia is the first of Belfast City Council’s redeveloped leisure facilities under its £105 million Leisure Transformation Programme. This £19 million investment now sees the new Olympia double in size with a 25m pool and learner pool; 120 station fitness suit; 4-court sports hall and a luxury Day Spa providing six relaxing thermal experiences and treatment rooms.

Sports Minister Paul Givan whose Department contributed £2.75 million to the construction of the project, said: “The new facilities will be a tremendous boost for the social, leisure and economic wellbeing of those from the local community and indeed, its positive influence will also be enjoyed by a much wider audience.”

The opening was attended by Lord Mayor, Alderman Brian Kingston and Gareth Kirk, Regional Director of GLL who marked the milestone by unveiling a ceremonial plaque inside the building on the Boucher Road. The Lord Mayor said: “I’m delighted to officially open the new Olympia today – the first major capital works project, completed under our £105 million Leisure Transformation Programme which represents one of the biggest investments in leisure provision in the UK.

The new facility will not only provide first class leisure amenities but offer a range of community activities and programmes for local residents.

To celebrate the official opening of the new Olympia this month, a free launch party will also take place at the centre on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January with fitness class taster sessions, tours and face painting and a bouncy castle for children. For more information, visit www.better.org.uk/olympia