ONE FOR THE ROAD

Jane Hardy chats to Belfast hack Jim McDowell, fresh from scooping a lifetime achievement award at this year’s CIPR Awards.

Jim McDowell can be funny, rude and serious rather like the tabloid he has edited for 25 years.

He’s also one of the top contenders for Belfast’s most popular guy. The retiring Northern editor of Sunday World is the kind of person who finds it difficult to move speedily from point A to point B because there are so many conversations en route. He storms into view, suited and booted, when we meet on a sunny weekday in Commercial Court, having already been checking out the latest criminal goings on in our wee province. He spots a girl from the Black Horse and quips “Here cometh the ice maiden.” as she carries a tub of frozen H20. Everybody gets a “How you doin’ ?’” and like royalty, Jim knows everyone’s name.

And he is journalistic royalty. McDowell even boasts the ultimate accolade, a personal emporium of pints which his favourite hostelry has named after him. In fact, we talk at ‘McDowell’s Hole’ inside the ornate Duke of York pub in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter. This place is where McDowell holds court. It’s reached through steep stairs and a trip through the back door that makes you think of espionage and James Bond.

Debonair Mr McDowell tells the tale: “I’ve been coming here since 1968 when I was working at the NewsLetter and it’s a hacks’ pub. The Irish News and Belfast Telegraph all drank here. It wasn’t like El Vino’s in Fleet Street, more a spit and sawdust sort of place. The owner Big Willie Jack wanted to name a lounge after me for the last dozen years. He eventually hit on McDowell’s Hole where I have entertained the great and good, ‘celebs’ and people that I can’t really name. My wife Lindy, after a tincture, said “Oh, let’s call it McDowell’s Hole (and there’s the neon sign to prove it), after all you talk and write out of your backside.”

He has the common touch and echoes Tony Blair’s tribute to Princess Diana when describing his beloved Sunday World as “the people’s paper”. He adds that he thinks he would like to be remembered as the people’s editor. “But in a few years’ time, I’m not dead yet.”

There was fun to be had editing the Sunday World and Jim recalls headlining a picture of a young hen party doing the Can Can in short skirts with the phrase “No suspender!”

But there is also always a serious side and moral compass with Jim. Defending the decent and maybe unrepresented silent majority is his personal brief. “All I ever wanted to do with the Sunday World was report the common, decent people who are still around.”

Which in a way brings us to the Martin O’Hagan affair, the unresolved case involving the murder of a loved colleague that brought a sombre tone to part of Jim’s speech at his leaving do in this very building. O’Hagan was a noted journalistic colleague on The Sunday World and he was assassinated on September 28 2001 by gunmen in a car that pulled alongside Martin and his wife as they walked back from their usual Friday night meal in a Lurgan pub.

Mr McDowell loses his sunny demeanour the instant we get onto his friend and colleague’s death. He says he remembers comforting Martin’s widow and their daughters as he had to put the tribute issue of the Sunday World to bed. “It was awful, but you did what you had to do.”

McDowell also notes that from the start of his career, he and the other reporters who were trying on a daily basis to make sense of the Troubles had challenging jobs. “You’d turn up immediately as the police and emergency services arrived. There would be body parts being put into black bags and you had to knock on the door of the family who had just lost somebody. I remember you’d hear the noise behind the door, the keening which is an Irish word, before anybody opened it. Often you’d think ‘Why am I here?’ but you had to get the story.”

Since the terrible night when Martin O’Hagan died, Jim has used the paper to try and gain justice for the O’Hagan family. He has also done his bit to cement the peace process. “I helped the people at British Telecom set up the original 24 hour free phone-in, registering Ulster’s views on whether the cycle of killing should stop. This unofficial referendum produced a clear mandate for peace. “We had 500,000 responses with the majority wanting an end to the killing.” He notes that Northern Ireland has something to say to other areas of conflict in the world. “What Northern Ireland can say to every country beset by terrorism is that it’s possible to change, to move on.”

Of course, Jim McDowell has had his fair or rather his unfair share, of death threats. Asked to tot them up, he says there are 21 logged threats or PM1s. “The police would come and give you a certificate and investigate. But there have been more than 21.”. This guy is a very brave man who has lived with tight security for years and who to this day has to remain hazy about future plans and addresses. And as a good newspaperman he believes in using the right language. “I don’t call it the Troubles, it’s our dirty little sectarian war in which working class Catholics killed Protestants and vice versa.”

Big Jim (“I often just get called McDowell”) got into the business because of a surprising reason. His father kept a couple of greyhounds. Jim recalls: “My dad was a greyhound man and we came from the Donegall Pass. Every day he brought home four papers as he wanted to study the form.” Jim McDowell says he knew he wanted to be a reporter from the age of 14. “I fell in love with the romance of it all, with the smell and feel of papers.” So he left Annadale Grammar School, where he was a contemporary of one Peter Robinson, and became a cub reporter on The NewsLetter, earning £17 a week for a half time job. The training was hard and thorough, with indentures lasting seven years and college training essential. “I went to college with Ivan Little and Martin Dillon among others” They wrote three to four stories a day and frequently recounted atrocities.

The low points, Jim says, include Milltown Cemetery and Bloody Friday. “I often said I didn’t want to see the blood of a good man or woman going into a grating. The pictures of people after indiscriminate bombings were… “ His voice tails off.

But the reason that Mr McDowell is signing off his distinguished career as a very fit 65-year-old isn’t the pressure of selling papers in a dwindling market, nor even the personal pressure of being a visible target for certain factions he and his paper have exposed, but the frustration of having to negotiate the legal maze represented by injunctions and super injunctions when trying to get at the truth about criminals.

The man is famously dapper so I ask him a soft question about style. I get the raised eyebrow and a disinclination to tell me where he buys his schmutter. “It’s just a suit but I love wearing the old linen I had on for my leaving party. At home, I wear comfy casual gear.” McDowell is a fan of the beautiful game, which for him is rugby rather than football, and follows Ulster, going to matches in Paris and elsewhere. “I’ve always been a rugby man and played for Ulster Schools.” He isn’t sure whether a united Ireland soccer team would be a good idea, adding “Northern Ireland are doing ok at the moment”. Jim adds that he knew George Best pretty well and that he was a lovely man.

As well as run-ins with terrorists, Jim McDowell had a brush with near mortality in 2009 when he was in a serious helicopter crash en route to a corporate jolly. His account of the experience is vivid and it has left him a fearful flyer. “One of the two most beautiful things I’ve ever heard was Lindy saying ‘I do.’ and Barbara McCann asking God to look after her parents as we came down in this helicopter.”

Jim says that the religion he was steeped in as a youngster still lingers and that he still reads the Bible. “I like the blood and thunder bits in the Old Testament. I remember the Sunday after Martin’s murder going to church. The Church of Ireland clergyman there, Big Tom Keightley, was marvelous. I arrived late and he publicly welcomed me in. He led the prayers for me, but more importantly, for Martin’s wife Marie and her three girls, and yes, it helped, enormously.”

He is a generous person and his grandchildren benefit. On his sixtieth birthday, Jim McDowell took the whole family to Florida, including Naimbh (now 16) and Ewan (now 14), the children of his daughter Faye by his first marriage. The book advance paid for it. He also has two grown-up sons with Lindy, Jamie and Micah. Jamie is continuing the family business and is a journalist on his dad’s paper. When I ask whether it was hard editing his own son, Jim says not, that he treats everyone the same, handing out praise and occasional necessary bollockings without fear or favour.

As we run through his story, Jim helpfully spells out names and provides context. McDowell is what my late mother would have called a gent in a profession not exactly known for them. It is interesting but unsurprising that Jim says one of his favourite books is a cowboy tale as his career has been spent in Ulster’s Wild West, with the moral landscape sharply delineated.

We chat on in the warm den and the talk ranges from style and whether the newspaper industry is dying. He thinks not: “There will always be newspapers. During the tough times, the Belfast Telegraph sold over 200,000 and the Newsletter managed around 100,000. .Bad news sells papers.” Is he going to miss it? “Of course I am. But I’ve done my time, I’ve been here 25 years.” Then he has to go, pint finished, the rest of the conversation left for another session. McDowell is about to do his second interview of the day with Talkback’s William Crawley. “I’m a hack,” he says with the characteristic smile. “But he’s an intellectual.”

The final accolade comes from the taxi driver who takes me home, and who has had that Jim McDowell in the back of his cab. “He’s a nice guy who’s on your wavelength. I remember one evening stopping at a garage for petrol in Fortwilliam and seeing all these hard men on the forecourt. They were waiting for the first edition of The Sunday World, to see if they were in it or not.”