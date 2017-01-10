Sailors And Volunteers Receive Top Awards

Northern Ireland’s most talented sailors and dedicated volunteers have been honoured at the RYA NI annual awards in Royal Ulster Yacht Club, Bangor.

With 13 prize winners, 90 guests and five Olympians in attendance, the prestigious ceremony, which took place on November 11, recognised successful sailors, rising stars and volunteers who have made a positive difference to the sport over the last year.

Special guests included Dame Mary Peters, Olympic sailor Ryan Seaton and Irish Olympic Coach Rory Fitzpatrick, who coached Silver medallist Annalise Murphy through Rio 2016.

Young Sailor and Powerboater of the Year went to Liam Glynn of Ballyholme Yacht Club and Hannah Blair of Carrickfergus Sailing Club, who have both shown dedication and skill throughout the year.

Young Volunteer of the Year went to Tori Blair who admirably spent a lot of her spare time helping to run training and sailing sessions in her home clubs, Carrickfergus Sailing Club and Belfast Lough Sailability.

The Club Race Coach of the Year award went to Andrew Mitchell and Jocelyn Hill, who have inspired young sailors to compete through a comprehensive series of training sessions at County Antrim Yacht Club.

Instructor of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. Alison Boyd and Ian Dancklefsen from Donaghadee Sailing Club were crowned Volunteers of the Year after co-ordinating Friday fun nights for children, with record numbers attending. Instructor of the Year went to Kieran Loder from Killyleagh Outdoor Education Centre for his work with Seaboard Sailing Association.

Club of the Year, went to Quoile Yacht Club. The club has had an impressive year, hosting visitors and tourists from across the globe,

Speaking at the awards, Chair of RYA NI, Sheela Lewis said: “This is an excellent occasion to recognise the commitment of so many people to sailing and boating in Northern Ireland.

“This has been a fabulous year for our sport, we have had many successes and our clubs and athletes have been brilliant ambassadors for our sport. I look forward to another thrilling year of sailing and boating as it is very evident that we have great talent within our clubs. On nights like this I am especially proud of all of our volunteers who have been invaluable to us. Volunteers are the bedrock of the sport and we are very grateful for all they do to facilitate sailing and yachting events throughout Northern Ireland.”

James Espey from Ballyholme Yacht Club was given an award for his extraordinary achievement this year during his Olympic campaign.

Matt McGovern, Ballyholme Yacht Club, and Ryan Seaton, Carrickfergus Sailing Club, were recognised for representing Ireland at Rio 2016 and finishing in the top 10 in their class.

A Special Award was given to Ronnie Browne for his dedication in promoting sailing and boating in Northern Ireland.