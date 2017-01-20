Sixty Years of the Ulster Historical Foundation
What do BBC chat show host Graham Norton, Eurovision song contest winner Linda Martin and moon-walking astronaut Colonel Jim Irwin, have in common? They all had their family history uncovered by the Ulster Historical Foundation.
The Foundation is a quite unique organisation with no other similar body in the United Kingdom or Ireland. Established in 1956, the Foundation is a registered charity and self-sustaining not-for-profit organisation, providing genealogical and historical research services, publishing services, hosting history events and delivering community education programmes.
The programme will also feature accomplished musicians, Nigel Boullier, Geordie McAdam and Dianna Boullier. Nigel Boullier is best known for his seminal study of the country fiddle traditions of County Down in Handed Down: Country Fiddling and Dancing in East and Central County Down which was published by Ulster Historical Foundation in 2012.