Sixty Years of the Ulster Historical Foundation

Entitled The Northern Muse, the concert will feature music and words in celebration of the 60 years of the Ulster Historical Foundation, providing a tuneful and entertaining survey of northern music-making and writing across the years through an evening of melody and memories from the nine counties of Ulster.

Hosted by Northern Irish actor, director and playwright Dan Gordon, best known for his role in the Northern Irish sitcom ‘Give My Head Peace’ and accompanied by performers such as Carrickfergus born Mezzo-Soprano Carolyn Dobbin; world renowned composer and performer Philip Hammond; and the effervescent string ensemble that is the Arco String Quartet this anniversary concert will be a highly enjoyable and entertaining evening.