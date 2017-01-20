posted on January 20th, 2017

Sixty Years of the Ulster Historical Foundation


What do BBC chat show host Graham Norton, Eurovision song contest winner Linda Martin and moon-walking astronaut Colonel Jim Irwin, have in common? They all had their family history uncovered by the Ulster Historical Foundation.

Entitled The Northern Muse, the concert will feature music and words in celebration of the 60 years of the Ulster Historical Foundation, providing a tuneful and entertaining survey of northern music-making and writing across the years through an evening of melody and memories from the nine counties of Ulster.
Hosted by Northern Irish actor, director and playwright Dan Gordon, best known for his role in the Northern Irish sitcom ‘Give My Head Peace’ and accompanied by performers such as Carrickfergus born Mezzo-Soprano Carolyn Dobbin; world renowned composer and performer Philip Hammond; and the effervescent string ensemble that is the Arco String Quartet this anniversary concert will be a highly enjoyable and entertaining evening.

The Foundation is a quite unique organisation with no other similar body in the United Kingdom or Ireland. Established in 1956, the Foundation is a registered charity and self-sustaining not-for-profit organisation, providing genealogical and historical research services, publishing services, hosting history events and delivering community education programmes.

The programme will also feature accomplished musicians, Nigel Boullier, Geordie McAdam and Dianna Boullier. Nigel Boullier is best known for his seminal study of the country fiddle traditions of County Down in Handed Down: Country Fiddling and Dancing in East and Central County Down which was published by Ulster Historical Foundation in 2012.

The sixtieth anniversary concert will be held in the First Presbyterian Church, 41 Rosemary Street, Belfast, BT1 1QB at 7:30pm on Saturday the 4th February 2017. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the Central Hall.
This is a fundraising event in support of the work of the Ulster Historical Foundation. To reserve a place readers should go to: www.ancestryireland.com/anniversary-event/