My Style – January 2017

As said by fashion guru Coco Chanel: “fashion changes, but style endures“. Each issue, we introduce you to sylish local people who enviably manage demanding work schedules while looking polished to perfection.

Pete Snodden – Cool FM Radio Host.

How has your style changed over the years?

I suppose I feel that I have moved with the times or perhaps I dress a little bit older but in s

aying that it just depends on the occasion. I find myself in black tie an awful lot more nowadays and that is certainly because of work.

I still go for clothes that I feel are stylish and comfortable and suit me. I don’t fear clothes and I certainly don

’t dress to keep up with the Joneses. If I like it and I think it suits me then I will wear it.

What are your wardrobe staples for autumn/winter?

Shoes are very important to me, trainers a must, oxfords, brogues and chelsea boots are what I find myself wearing at the minute. Chambray shirts as they can be dressed up and down and even going into winter I will still wear t-shirts and layer up. As for jackets, everything from leather, bomber and tweed make up my wardrobe at the minute and as for trousers, dark green and navy chinos and dark denim, particularly black.

Favourite designer or high street brand?

I have been buying ’Scotch and Soda’ clothing from Yoke in Belfast for many years now. The brand is from Amsterdam and has great design and quirky detailing. I find that the brand including their jeans fits me well and my purchases are generally key pieces in my wardrobe.

Do you have any style icons?

David Beckham without the sarong, Tom Ford and Bradley Cooper. All these gentlemen wear clothes that suit them, are stylish and look pretty effortless. Personally I am all about keeping it simple.

Tracy Gilligan – CEO at Therapie Clinic

How has your style changed over the years?

My style hasn’t really changed to be honest; I’ve always had my own style with my staples being simple, black and classic. I could pull something out of my wardrobe from ten years ago and still get away with it. Although there are probably a few things I would rather forget!

Do you have any go-to items for Autumn/Winter?

Autumn/Winter is my favourite time of the year as it’s where I am most comfortable with the black tights, boots and coats. My wardrobe staple is a good winter coat… I love Vivienne Westwood’s designs as they are fitted and give me a great shape. I usually would add a little leather or velvet to my wardrobe at this time of year to add some texture. Scarfs are great at adding a pop of colour, with my favourite being Alexander McQueen.

Favourite designer or high street brand?

My favourite UK designer is Kevan Jon, I just adore his designs as they are so classical and give you curves in all the right places. As for high street brands, you cannot go wrong with Zara, Topshop and River Island, where they have all the latest styles at affordable prices.

Do you have any style icons?

I love Angelina Jolie’s style as she is also a fellow lover of the colour black, and tends to wear classical designs. Victoria Beckham’s style today is also always on trend and her collections are very modern and stylish. Other than that my style is very much my own, I have got to the age where I know what suits me and although I like to keep an eye on trends, I don’t always follow suit.