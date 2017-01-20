The Sounds of Silence

The Sounds of Science is an exhibition of digital artworks, which combine print making and digital audio technology to celebrate significant events and discoveries in science that have resulted in paradigm shifts in our knowledge of how the world, and the universe, works.

Josephine McCormicks’ work weaves sound and voice within visual layers towards producing art that is beautiful, delicate and extraordinary. Josephine has visually rendered the voice of significant scientists and embedded them within her artworks.

Significant voices will include: Albert Einstein, Neil Armstrong, Stephen Hawking, Alexander Graham Bell and many others.

McCormick gained an MA from Camberwell College of Art and a PhD at Ulster University. Her PhD examined the use of Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Manufacture technologies towards establishing a hybrid methodology for Fine Art practice.

Dr McCormick has a well-established artistic and academic record. She has both published and presented papers within academic journals and international print conferences such as IMPACT. McCormicks’ work is represented in the collection of Bank National de Paris, The Ulster Museum, RMIT University; Melbourne and in International private collections.

The Sound of Silence exhibition will commence in early February at the ArtisAnn Gallery. Private viewings of the exhibition will be available by appointment.

www.artisann.org