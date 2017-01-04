Titanic Belfast Gives Away Complimentary Tickets For Local Residents

Having been crowned the ‘World’s Leading Tourist Attraction’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards in the Maldives, Titanic Belfast, to say thank you for the support in 2016, is giving away complimentary tickets for local residents to the Titanic Experience for the 8th January 2017.

Titanic Belfast’s NI Citizens Day event on 8th January will provide the opportunity for locals to visit or re-visit the world-class landmark right on their doorstep, which tells the story of the Titanic, from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to her famous maiden voyage and tragic end, free-of-charge.

With over 1 million votes cast from over 216 countries in the awards, known as the ‘Tourism Oscars’, it beat off stiff competition from eight global finalists, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the Las Vegas Strip, USA, to become the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction. Titanic Belfast recognises the key role Northern Ireland locals had to play in making Titanic Belfast ‘King of the World’ and will be issuing tickets for locals on its website on 4th and 5th January 2017.

Tim Husbands MBE, Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast, said, “Home is where the heart is for Titanic Belfast. We recognise that the Northern Ireland got behind us in our bid to become ‘King of the World’, from the public, industry partners, well-known personalities, politicians, sports stars and businesses. It was because of them and the hard work of our staff that we were voted on par with previous winners such as the Taj Mahal, Las Vegas Strip and the Pyramids of Egypt. To say thank you for your support in 2016 and to show our appreciation, we are throwing our doors open for locals on 8th January to encourage those who have or haven’t visited to come down and enjoy the world-class experience on their doorstep!”

Described by The Guardian as “an inspiring testament to the Titanic and the city that built it”, more than three million people from around the world have already visited Titanic Belfast since opening in 2012. The Experience continues to go from strength to strength and has added the SS Nomadic, the world’s largest Titanic artefact to its offering over the last year.

Tickets will be released on www.titanicbelfast.com/citizensday at noon on Wednesday 4th January with a second release at noon on Thursday 5th January. To bag one of these one-off golden tickets to beat the January blues and experience the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction, use promotion TBTHANKSNI when booking tickets.

For more information, visit www.titanicbelfast.com/citizensday.