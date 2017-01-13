I was flattered to be asked to do the opening address at the Ulster Society of Women Artists 59th Annual Exhibition at the Crescent Arts Centre, but unfortunately I had to pull out last minute due to illness which I felt terrible about!

Kay Cullen, the USWA president, was very understanding and undertook the address and prize giving herself. Kay’s daughter, our own Grainne Maher was there to support her mum and all the artists exhibiting, including one of the USWA’s newest members, the gorgeous Katie Larmour who exhibited her painting ‘Rocky coast at Ramour’ and was supported by her mum Lynne Larmour.

Judith Logan, another new member, won the Lily Davies Award, and other artists that won prizes included Yvonne Williams, Blanche Pepper, Janice Lightowler, Sandra Maze, Edith McClelland, Helen Condy, Aileen Hull, Sinead Farry, and Barbara Ellison who won the Bradbury Graphics Award (my own personal favourite). Awards judges included artists Mary Doran, Frances Ryan, Gary Devon and President Kay Cullen. Also exhibiting was long standing member, and my mum’s oldest pal from art college, Pat McLaughlin who was joined by her husband Alex.

The Ulster Society of Women Artist’s ( U.S.W.A.) was founded by Gladys MacCabe MBE MA (hons) ROI RUA FRSA in 1957. It is hard to believe that at that time, there was no art society in Northern Ireland that would accept women as members. The society holds various exhibitions throughout the year and invites new members annually. Members are elected to the society on the basis of their skills as an artist, through a vigorous selection process which therefore maintains the excellent standard of work within the society.