A Unique Wedding Open Weekend At Lough Erne Resort

Five-star Lough Erne Resort in County Fermanagh is inviting happy couples from across Ireland to a unique ‘Wedding Open Weekend’ at the luxury resort which has just been awarded the title of ‘Top Rated Wedding Venue’ in both Northern Ireland and Ulster as voted for by brides and grooms of WeddingDates.ie.

The venue, which boasts a championship Faldo golf course, unique Thai Spa and the outstanding culinary talents of Noel McMeel, will host the bespoke event on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th of March from 12 noon until 6pm each day. This is the perfect chance for couples either engaged or thinking of getting married to explore the stunning resort and extensive grounds which are set against the backdrop of Castle Hume Lough.

The wedding and events team will be on hand to show you around the resort whilst taking the opportunity to reveal the stunning new Ross Suite which will have undergone an extensive £200,000 transformation.

Selected bridal experts will also be in attendance to advise on the exclusive discounts that they offer to couples booking Lough Erne Resort for their special day from decor packages to flowers. Plus, Lough Erne Resort will also have an exclusive offer for those lucky couples that book and confirm their wedding on the day.

The unique ‘Wedding Open Weekend’ comes after Brides and Grooms from across Ireland rated Lough Erne Resort as their top choice for the perfect wedding, in a double award win that names the luxury resort as ‘Top Rated Wedding Venue’ in Northern Ireland and Ulster.

The awards were certainly no mean feat with thousands of newlyweds having reviewed their chosen venue on the popular WeddingDates.ie website. Ciara Crossan, CEO of WeddingDates said “the awards are based on real wedding experiences and are key for couples in making the decision as to where to host their big day.”

“The team at Lough Erne Resort work tirelessly year-round to ensure each and every wedding that they host goes smoothly and the reviews from past couples are a testament to that.

“One of the main sources of information when planning a wedding is word of mouth – people rely on the advice and recommendations from others” she added, “If wedding couples have had a good experience at a venue, then the likelihood is that you will too.”

Speaking ahead of the Wedding Open Weekend, Lough Erne Resort General Manager, William Kirby said the wedding team can’t wait to show off the new Ross Suite to couples planning their big day.

“We are investing heavily in our wedding facilities at Lough Erne Resort to ensure we have real standout across Ireland. Our investment will also help ensure we continue to exceed the expectations of our brides and grooms who recently named Lough Erne Resort as Top Rated Wedding Venue not just in Northern Ireland but in the whole of Ulster, which is fantastic news.

“All of the couples who choose Lough Erne Resort to celebrate their marriage receive a bespoke service from our experienced team, with memories that will last a lifetime.

“The new Ross Suite is the perfect setting for a wedding celebration, and we look forward to welcoming couples to our Wedding Open Weekend in March”.