Wagamama Brings a Celebration of Asian Food to Dundonald

One of the world’s best-loved and well-known restaurant chains, Wagamama, has opened its doors at the East Point Entertainment Village in Dundonald. The new Wagamama restaurant has created 40 new jobs for local people as well as bringing Wagamama’s unique blend of delicious Japanese-inspired food and unique service style to one of Belfast’s most popular leisure destinations.

Since 1992, wagamama restaurants have become firm favourite destinations for anyone loving delicious, nutritious, high-quality and affordable food. Wagamama’s hot and nourishing ramen bowls, super-tasty teppanyaki stir-fry noodles and warming donburi bowls of rice and spice are perfect at any time.

And for kids, there’s a range of mini-Japanese dishes which are loved by children all over the world.

The new Wagamama joins the global family of over 150 restaurants, a number which continues to increase as the brand expands as far afield as USA, Bahrain, Sweden, New Zealand and Greece. The celebration of fresh, lively Asian flavours that wagamama has at the heart of its business has proven to be a hit with customers across the world.