West Coast Cooler Fashion Week SS17 Returns This March

West Coast Cooler Fashion Week is set for a ‘blooming’ spectacular Spring/Summer ’17 event with the announcement of the schedule for the four day fashion festival which offers some serious style inspiration for the season ahead.

Taking place from 23-26 March at venues across the city, the busy schedule sees the return of the sell-out high street and designer runway shows alongside popular fashion fringe events Sushi Saturday at Asian favourite Zen, as well as Style Sunday – which this season is held at Coco on Mother’s Day for the perfect day out for a stylish mum. Budding new events include the stylish Lavazza Coffee Style Saturday brunch at Robinson & Cleaver on Saturday 25 March. This event offers the ultimate fashion filter with key looks from across the fashion spectrum selected by some of the country’s top stylists including Courtney Smith and Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney as well as London-based Jamie Russell and Lewis Cameron.

A make up masterclass courtesy of Fashion Week’s new title make up sponsor, KARAJA is also planned while hair partners ALFAPARF Milano will ensure the models’ locks are luscious throughout all events by teaming up with some of the country’s best hair salons including Paul Stafford and Ben Close as well as Chrysalis and Scissor Sisters from Newry among others.

Director Cathy Martin commented on the season’s key trends: “This season there is a focus on fun with playful colours and bold statements being made everywhere. My favourites among all the trends include the palettes of pinks, yellows and blues, as well as gorgeous ginghams and loads of Beetlejuice-inspired stripes. For eveningwear, there are mesmerizing metallics and sassy sequins which will satisfy all the fashion magpies out there. A feminine feel continues from AW16 with a tap into texture, so there’ll be loads more of romantic ruffles and playful plumes first seen on the Gucci, Chloe and Celine catwalks internationally.”

She added: “We’re looking forward to having some of our regular designers and brands on the runways this season, but we’ve opened up the catwalks to the likes of ASOS, Zara, River Island, H&M and TOPSHOP via our stylist picks at the high street shows and at our wonderful new Style Saturday event. It’s an exciting season for us and I look forward to wowing the audiences with the collections we’ll have on show.”

Laura Blair, Brand Manager for West Coast Cooler, which sponsors the event, said: “At West Coast Cooler we love to celebrate individuality and style, especially with the launch of campaigns like our #WCCStyleSquad which integrate our audience with our brand activity – we love the fresh opportunities to engage with a fashion conscious customer. This sponsorship really is an ideal fit with the West Coast Cooler brand.”

For further information and links to the full show schedule plus tickets, visit the Belfast Fashion Week Facebook page or www.belfastfashionweek.com . Catwalk tickets, which cost £20 (or £30 for a limited number of exclusive front row seats), are available from the Belfast Welcome Centre on 028 9024 6609 or via the website. Sushi Saturday, Lavazza’s Style Saturday and the perfect Mother’s Day day out, Style Sunday, can be booked directly with the FASHIONWEEK team at 02890421509 or via cathy@cmprireland.com Each show’s ticket price includes a goodie bag and a refreshing West Coast Cooler.