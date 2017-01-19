Winter Refurbish for The Parson’s Nose
The Parson’s Nose in Hillsborough is set to unveil a new chapter in early 2017 with an exciting new refurbishment and extended menu currently underway.
The Michelin recommended, multi award-winning gastro-pub, is part of Balloo Inns Group, which also owns the internationally renowned Balloo House in Killinchy and Poacher’s Pocket, Lisbane.
A significant £500,000 carefully considered redevelopment begins this week on the Georgian establishment, reopening in February 2017. The plans for the refurbishment remain faithful to Parson’s original Georgian and classic country dining style while incorporating a stunning new interior and, for the first time, exterior courtyard redevelopment which accentuates its position amongst beautiful Hillsborough surroundings.
Substantial expansion of the dining pub’s kitchen facilities allow for a soon-to-be revealed enticing extension to its awarding-wining menu.
The redesign has taken inspiration from its charming County Down location with traditional features including locally-sourced stone tiles identical to those installed in the historic royal Hillsborough Castle as part of its recent refurbishment.
A recruitment campaign is part of Parson’s Nose redevelopment programme with the group hoping to attract experienced and passionate food and hospitality professionals to join Balloo Inns’ existing 100 strong award-winning team.
Ronan Sweeney, Managing Director of Balloo Inns, said: “We will continue to offer the same first class produce including local seafood, premium dry-aged steaks and pub grub classics, but are also particularly excited to be introducing new culinary features to the menu including lighter, more casual dining options. Our aim is always to offer diners good honest local food in a restaurant that is beautiful, comfortable and affordable.”
The refurbishment is being led by commercial interior architect, Paul Haffey, well-known for providing stunning design solutions in the hospitality industry.
The Parson’s Nose will reopen in February, with loyal customers encouraged to keep up to date with the latest developments and refurbishments online at www.ballooinns.com/the-parsons-nose.