posted on February 20th, 2017
A Decade Of Success
Kris Turnbull recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Lisburn Road Design Studio. Kris is one of the most renowned local interior designers, and this glamorous celebration was a night to remember. Fire Angels created a sense of fun upon arrival and guests were treated to champagne and mouth-watering canapés created by Joery Castel, who recently joined Saphyre Restaurant.
