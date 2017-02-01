A Story to Remember

National Storytelling Week is currently under way, (28th January to the 4th February) and to celebrate Titanic Belfast are searching for a Primary 1 or 2 class to be in with a chance to be the first to experience its new workshop, ‘My Friend Bear’. The workshop is based on a true story about a young boy and his beloved toy polar bear on board the famous RMS Titanic. Siobhan McCartney, manager of Titanic Belfast’s Learning and Outreach programme said: “Everyone has a favourite story or character whether from folk tales, fairy lore or tales of heroism. At Titanic Belfast we are no different and to celebrate National Storytelling Week, we want to find the Primary School Class who loves stories the most, so we can share one of our favourite Titanic tales with them on board SS Nomadic”. The new workshop is part of Titanic Belfast’s learning programme, which is recognised as a leading learning resource and has welcomed over 100,000 participants since its opening in 2012.

To be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize the pupil or class, aged between 4 and 6, must send Titanic Belfast an image that shows why and how much they enjoy story time. This could be done in many ways, but some ideas would be a class photo in the library, or even a word bank describing how they feel about stories. The prize also includes £250 towards transport for the class.

To enter this fantastic competition please download the form from www.titanicbelfast.com and return it by email to competitions@titanicbelfast.com or alternatively by post to Titanic Tale Competition, Titanic Belfast, 1 Olympic Way, Queen’s Road, Belfast BT39EP, before the 22nd February.