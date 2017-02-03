ACA Models Announce New Title Sponsor Insanity Tan For The Miss World NI Contest 2017

Alison Clarke, ACA Models MD and license holder of Miss World Northern Ireland is thrilled to announce NEW Title sponsor Insanity Tan for the 2017 contest.

Insanity Tan is a Northern Ireland product, a premium organic and hypoallergenic tanning & skincare range that is kind to skin and perfectly formulated to ensure a natural looking, streak-free tan. Developed for all skin types, Insanity Tan’s unique formulas are ideal for those with sensitive skin.

Joe McGlinchey & Gerry McBride, joint MD’s of Bronze Direct and producer of Insanity Tan said: “Everyone at Insanity Tan is delighted to be involved with the iconic Miss World Northern Ireland contest this year as the NEW title sponsor. We were a category sponsor last year and gained so much from it that we just had to take the leap to sponsor the whole event with Insanity Tan. We will still be sponsoring a category with our salon chain Bronze Tanning & Beauty and we’ll be at every regional heat, sitting in one of the judge’s chairs; plus we’ll be running a range of fantastic competitions up until the final. It’s a perfect brand fit for both Insanity Tan and Bronze Tanning & Beauty, and we are excited to be involved again in this amazing contest.”

The Sunday World have been with the contest from the very beginning and are back again as media sponsor for 2017. Richard Sullivan Northern Bureau Chief said: “It’s amazing to have supported the contest as it enters its 31st year, it gets bigger and better every year driven by Alison and we at the Sunday World look forward to the 2017 journey”

2017 will see the contest team up with Q Radio as the broadcast sponsor. Robert Walshe Managing Director & Head of Programmes at Q Radio said: “We are very excited to be involved with the contest for the first time this year, we will have our Q radio presenters hosting every heat and keep you all up to date across our 7 stations daily! It’s an amazing contest and we look forward to every part of it.”

The gala final will be held on May 15 at the Europa Hotel which will be hosted by former Miss Northern Ireland and television presenter Zoe Salmon and Q radio’s Stephen Clements.

Northern Ireland’s leading social magazine the Ulster Tatler is the magazine partner for the competition for the second year running and will be covering all the excitement leading up to and during the contest. Chris Sherry, Editor, Ulster Tatler said: “We are delighted to be back as the magazine partner for the 2017 contest. Last year was fantastic and we can’t wait to see what this year holds, as always we will be covering the action as it happens over the next upcoming months”.

Heats will be held all over the country starting on Thursday 16th February at 21 Social, Belfast and finishing at on Thursday 27th April in Metro L’Derry. The heats confirmed so far are:

Thursday 16 th February 21 Social Belfast

February Sunday 19 th February Spice Templepatrick

February Friday 24 th February Sallys of Omagh

February Saturday 4 th March Sense, Cookstown

March Thursday 9 th March Galgorm Gillies Bar, Ballymena

March Friday 24 th March Anchor Bar Portstewart

March Friday 31 st March Walsh’s Hotel Maghera

March Wednesday 5 th April Horatio Todd’s, East Belfast

April Friday 7 th April McAleers Dungannon

April Monday 10 th April Cafe Ceol Bangor

April Thursday 20 th April Devenish Lounge, Enniskillen

April Thursday 27th April Metro Bar L’Derry

Prizes include an all expenses trip to Miss World final, evening wear from Blush, bespoke personal training package from Think Fit, spray tanning from Insanity Tan, a modelling contract from ACA Models, beauty treatments from Bronze Tanning & Beauty, Fiat 500 car from Donnelly Group for the year and a bespoke crown from Nichola Ruby as well as a huge makeup package from Paddy McGurgans Makeup Pro Stores.

Event organisers are seeking ambitious stylish young women aged between 17 and 24 years old from all parts of Northern Ireland to compete for the crown in May. Entrants can enter online at www.missnorthernireland .co.uk OR they can send a photograph with their name, address and telephone number to The Insanity Tan Miss World Northern Ireland Contest, 381 Beersbridge Road, Belfast, BT5 5DT.

FULL PRIZE LIST: Insanity Tan Miss World Northern Ireland Prizes 2017

All expenses paid trip to the Miss World Competition

1 years beauty treatments from Bronze Tanning & Beauty at any of their salons based in Belfast, Lisburn, Ballymena, Armagh, Portadown and Strabane.

Comprehensive use of a stylish Fiat 500 from Donnelly Group Fiat for 1 year*

Wardrobe of designer dresses for Miss World from Blush Boutique, Lisburn Road

Bespoke personal training package with Think Fit

1 years Spray Tanning Treatments from the premium Insanity Tan available at salons across Northern Ireland.

Bespoke crown for year of reign, designed by Nicola Ruby worth over £1000.

Ulster Tatler front cover photoshoot

1 years hairdressing treatments from Michele International

Sunglasses from Jonathan Keys

Modelling contract with ACA Models

Model portfolio from Brendan Gallagher Photography

Make Up Hamper to the value of £500 by ‘Make Up Studio’, exclusive to Northern Ireland at Make Up Pro Store, Paddy McGurgan Ltd and a personalised make up lesson with Paddy.

Flowers from Leckey & Golden

2nd, 3rd Prizes

Modelling contract with ACA Models

1 years hairdressing from Michele International

Model portfolio from Brendan Gallagher Photography

Sunglasses from Jonathan Keys

Flowers from Leckey & Golden

All Finalists

Insanity Tan gift set.

One hour Make up lesson at the Make Up Pro Store located in Belfast, Newry or L’Derry.

*For full terms and conditions of prizes please visit www.missnorthernireland.co.uk/prizes2017.php