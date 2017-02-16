Allianz Arts and Business Awards 2017

The Old Stena Terminal, which is part of the Belfast Harbour, played host to over 250 guests recently for the Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards 2017. W were greeted with Gin & Tonics, canapés and tunes in the quirky venue, which was dressed to perfection. Dr Wendy Austin MBE compered the awards ceremony, stirring the proceedings with her distinctive flair conducting the audience on a journey of artistic excellence. There were nine awards presented in total to the winning arts – business partnerships with award pieces designed and created by local artist, Wendy Ward. The Awards showcased examples of innovative creative collaborations between the business community and arts sectors. Speakers included Awards Sean McGrath, CEO, Allianz, Dr Joanne Stuart OBE, Chair of Arts & Business NI and Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive, Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Carrie Neely is a columnist and a contemporary art expert and founder of Art Loves.

