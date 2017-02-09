Bassetts Splash Out On New Showroom

Bassetts, Northern Ireland’s largest bathroom, heating and tile company has announced the refurbishment of its Omagh branch with the opening of a newly redesigned showroom to showcase its growing range of bathroom and tile designs, alongside a broad range of plumbing and heating products. The new Omagh showroom space is designed to enable customers to experience a complete showroom experience and visualise complete bathroom settings in their homes.

Locally-founded in 1982 the company is now part of the internationally renowned Saint-Gobain Group, and has expanded its operations significantly – almost tripling in size in the last ten years.

Omagh branch manager Trevor Gilfillan commented; “We hope our customers are inspired by the displays in our showroom and with the larger range of bathroom and tiling products now on offer. We are proud to be able to give our customers the best ranges at the best price”.