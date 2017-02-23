BDA Installation Dinner

Northern Ireland Branch of the British Dental Association recently held its annual Presidential Installation Dinner in the Great Hall, Queens University Belfast. The evening began with a reception for guests in the Canada Room. Special guests included BDA National President Stuart Johnston, President of the Irish Dental Association Dr P J Byrne and the Head of Dental Services Michael Donaldson. The evening marked the installation of Professor David Hussey as the BDA’s Northern Ireland Branch President for 2017.

