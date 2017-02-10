A Blooming Lovely Weekend at Victoria Square

This Valentine’s Victoria Square is encouraging shoppers to share in the love from Saturday 11 to Tuesday 14 February, as Northern Ireland’s leading shopping centre will host a seasonal pop up flower market, stage live bouquet arranging masterclasses and install a living flower wall in partnership with Best Buds and The Rosehip and Berry.

The weekend’s festivities will celebrate love in its entirety between friends, families and couples. There will be plenty of opportunities to ‘say it with flowers’ whether it’s by taking a selfie in front of the flower wall to send as a digital card, buying a hand-selected bouquet or by making your own arrangement using the skills learned from the live masterclass.

The event will be taking place on the Lower Ground Floor from 10am – 5pm on Saturday 11, 1pm – 4pm on Sunday 12 February, 10am – 5pm on Monday 13 and 9.30am – 6pm on Tuesday 14 February.

Victoria Square, together with Northern Ireland’s top florists Best Buds and The Rosehip and Berry will host a floral market, live masterclass and installation at Northern Ireland’s premier retail, residential and leisure complex. Visitors to Victoria Square will get the chance to witness the creation of an intricate Valentine’s floral installation, while also being able to select a special Valentine’s bouquet at the Victoria Square popup flower market, carefully curated by Best Buds and The Rosehip and Berry.

Speaking ahead of the Valentine’s event, Michelle Greeves, Victoria Square Centre Manager said, “Both Best Buds and The Rosehip and Berry are two exceptional local flower businesses who share a truly unique vision and we are very excited that they are coming together at Victoria Square this Valentine’s weekend. We want to encourage everyone to embrace Valentine’s this year and what better way than to host an exclusive floral masterclass giving customers the chance to learn about Valentine’s floral arrangements.”

“Best Buds special hand designed fresh posies at the pop up flower market will delight customers allowing them to share the love and treat themselves or a loved one to a bunch of fresh flowers packaged in their signature brown paper tied with string.”

With over 80 stores to choose from, Victoria Square has everything you need to select the perfect Valentines gift. Discover the luxury of shopping at Victoria Square which houses this season’s hottest fashion, accessories and beauty products all under one roof. With a wide selection of delicious restaurants on site, we really are the place to shop, dine and share the love this Valentine’s.

More information about the event including the centre’s opening hours, can be found at www.victoriasquare.com.