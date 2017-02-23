Easons Launches 2017 Spelling Bee

Easons, Northern Ireland’s leading retailer of books, stationary, magazines and much more, are calling on all P7 teachers from all across Northern Ireland to register for the 2017 Eason Spelling Bee competition. Excitingly this years annual Spelling Bee is again in partnership with Cool FM and Downtown Radio. The nationwide competition is part of a overall Eason literacy and reading initiative to help inspire children to develop their spelling and pronunciation skills.

The Eason Spelling Bee holds the record of over 100 schools participating in Northern Ireland and this year looks set to smash that record, while simultaneously helping the students to develop their skills in a fun and creative way. Speaking at the launch of the partnership, Rebecca McKinney Cool FM co-presenter said: “We are so delighted to be working with the Eason Spelling Bee again this year and are really looking forward to meeting all the contestants and their supporters around Northern Ireland in the lead up to the big final in June”.

The Spelling Bee competition starts out with registered schools holding their own in-school Bee to find their own spelling champion. Once this is done then the Spelling Bee team then travel around the country to hold the County Final Bees, which then culminates in the four Provincial Finals and then then All-Ireland final in held in June.

The All-Ireland winning school will receive an amazing collection of books for their library to the huge value of £6,500 and the winner themselves will get a goodie package full of books worth £400 along with the prestigious title of the 2017 Eason Spelling Bee Champion!

Keep abuzz with all the 2017 Spelling Bee news at www.easons.com/spellingbee.