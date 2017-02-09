F.E. McWilliam Gallery Scores Exclusive Art Collection

The F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Studio in Banbridge unveiled a brand new and exclusive arts collection on Saturday past, titled Drawn from Life: People on Paper, which includes work from various internationally celebrated artists like David Hockey, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth and Lucien Freud. The exhibition which captivated visitors across England in recent months, reveals some of the most exceptional and interesting masterworks from the Arts Council Collection in London. The collection of figurative drawings feature Gwen John’s delicate lines alongside the intricate patterns of Harold Gilman, whilst the imaginary figures of Charles Avery and Mimei Thompson brings a modern twist to this magnificent collection.

Gallery Curator, Dr Riann Coulter said; “We are delighted to welcome this beautiful and striking exhibition to the F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Studio in Banbridge. Our ability to attract such a prestigious volume of work is testament to our continued success in delivering world class, engaging and thought provoking artistic and cultural events”. The collection will be running until April 1st.

For more information please visit www.artscouncilcollection.org.uk or for exhibition opening times visit the F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Studio website at www.femcwilliam.com.