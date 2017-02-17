Four Seasons Wedding Fair

The Proposal Wedding Fair recently took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Monaghan. It was the perfect opportunity to discover a brand new pre-reception suite where you can celebrate your “I Do’s” in the sophisticated and elegant Limewood Suite, with stunning ornate plaster work on the barrel vaulted ceilings, with a vantage point for guests to welcome you as a married couple

Guests enjoyed a huge range of quirky wedding suppliers, gourmet canapes, champagne and viewed exclusive plans of the brand new Limewood Suite which is to be showcased on Sunday February 19th 2pm. If you are interested celebrating your wedding in the Four Seasons Hotel Monaghan, please email weddings@4seasonshotel.ie or call 00 353 47 81 888.

For more coverage of this event, check out the Winter issue of Ulster Tatler Brides, in shops now.