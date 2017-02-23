Insanity Tan’s Miss World NI Launch

ACA Models’ Managing Director Alison Clarke launched this year’s Insanity Tan’s Miss World Northern Ireland contest at the Europa Hotel, Belfast. Guests included sponsors of the contest, as well as former Miss Northern Ireland and entrants for this year’s competition. Heats will be held all over the country and finish on Thursday 27th April. Entrants can enter online at www.missnorthernireland.co.uk.

Full coverage and pictures in our March Issue, on newsstands Friday 24th of February.