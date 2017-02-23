Karen Gordon Hair Relaunch

Both new and existing clients enjoyed a great night at the relaunch of Karen Gordon Hair Salon. The reputable stylist, from Ballynahinch, hosted an open night at her new-look premises which she designed and decorated herself. The demands on the salon had grown so big, Karen needed more space to accommodate her rapidly growing client base. A warm welcome awaits you at Karen Gordon Hair Salon, where the experienced team will do its upmost to create your desired look. Open five days a week, (including two late nights), it offers a wide range of hair treatments to cater for all ages and tastes. A special mention goes to her brother Kieran Gordon, and Robin Mawhinney for creating her fabulous modern salon, not to forget painter Stephen Dunn. Karen would also like to thank Jackie and Kevin Poland from the White Horse Catering Company for providing the canapés for the open night.

