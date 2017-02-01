Lagan College has unveiled their first part of their Heritage Lottery Fund (NI) archive project, called ‘The Lagan College Heritage Trail’. The trail is separated around the school in 10 areas where each has an important moment of Lagan College and the origins of integrated education in Northern Ireland, providing information from 1970s to today. Lagan will follow up by creating a website where all pictures, articles and historical events can be accessed.

Head boy Callum McCloskey, Angelina Fusco (Heritage Lottery Fund), head girl Keeva Herink, Baroness May Blood and College Principal Amanda McNamee.

.

Vice-Principal Danielle Collins and founder pupil Richard Sherry.

Lagan College School Choir

Head boy Callum McCloskey