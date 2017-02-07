The Launch of Insanity Tan Miss World Northern Ireland Contest 2017

This year’s Insanity Tan Miss World Northern Ireland Contest was recently launched at The Europa Hotel. Heats for the contest will be held all over the country starting on Thursday 16th February at 21 Social and prizes include an all expenses trip to Miss World final, evening wear from Blush Belfast, bespoke personal training package from Think-Fit, spray tanning from Insanity Tan, a modelling contract from ACA Models, beauty treatments from Bronze Tanning & Beauty, Belfast, a Fiat 500 car from Donnelly Group for the year and a bespoke crown from Nichola Ruby as well as a huge makeup package from Paddy McGurgan Make Up Artist.

For Further coverage of the launch, please see the March 2017 edition of Ulster Tatler.

Zoe Salmon, Emma Carswell and Meagan Green.

Jessica Duff, Annika Latimer and Cheryl Cole.

Miss NI 2017 contestants Courtney Patton, Oniosa McAlinden and Rebekah Martin.