Launch of New Mini Countryman

Bavarian Mini recently held the official launch of the New MINI Countryman. The New MINI Countryman is our biggest, boldest model to date. Packed with standard features including MINI navigation, MINI connected drive and an electric tailgate there’s plenty more to explore. To celebrate the release Bavarian treated guests to an outdoor theme of Hog Roast, chocolate coated marshmallows, display from Cotswold and live singing from Stuart Lunn. It was an exciting night and throughly enjoyed by all who attended.

Full story and pictures in our March edition, in shops next Friday.